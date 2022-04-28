Police grants permission to MNS public meeting

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 28:

The tension which was prevailing in the city amongst the political circle for the past few days has now been eased after as the city police granted permission to MNS party to conduct the much-talked public gathering at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground, on Thursday evening.

The meeting to be graced by MNS leader Raj Thackeray will be held on May 1. The police has granted permission by laying 15 conditions for the meeting.

The permission underlined that if the organisers violates them then they could be jailed for five years and penalised upto Rs 1 lakh.

As reported earlier, the news of MNS seeking permission for the meeting was going around in the city for the past one week. Meanwhile, the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta has decided to grant permission with 15 conditions on Thursday evening.

The 15 conditions include maintaining voice of the loudspeakers below 55 decibels in the area; do not change the venue and time of the public meeting; there should be no act of nuisance and indecent behaviour; the vehicles should be driven on the route approved by the police; nobody should carry any sort of weapons; submit tentative figure of people attending the meeting to the police one day ago; the seating capacity of the ground is of 15,000, therefore, the invitees should not be more than the capacity; erect strong barricades; the organisers and speakers should ensure they do not hurt sentiments of the people (of any sect, caste, creed, religion, language, appearance, region, practioners of various traditions, etc) through speeches or statements; do not make provocative statements in the meeting etc.