Police hope additional forensic vans will speed up investigations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To obtain strong evidence in serious crimes, city and district police have one van each. However, senior officials expressed that more vehicles with the latest technology would significantly aid in investigations.

According to the new Indian law, it is mandatory to document the crime scene through photography and upload it online. Guidelines have been provided on how evidence should be collected. For this purpose, the state government launched mobile forensic vans in January. By the end of January, 21 such vans were operational across the state. These vans have not yet been included in the city and district police departments. However, it is being suggested that their inclusion will not only help in collecting evidence but also have a significant impact on other investigations.

Expectation of 256 vans

During the inauguration of the 21 vans, the state's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed the intention to provide an additional 256 vans to the police. Work is already underway at the senior levels for this.

Forensic experts in the police force

Through these vans, blood testing, narco tests, or other samples will be collected on-site immediately. This will assist in further investigations. The vans will also include forensic experts, who will provide immediate reports when necessary.

Crime scene to be recorded

According to the new BNS law, it is essential to record the investigation and the panchnama of the crime scene and upload it online through the relevant app. For this, updated cameras have been included in the vans.

Effective forensic vans

Forensic vans have modernised the police force. This has led to the collection of strong evidence in crimes, which plays a crucial role in future investigations. Efforts are continuously being made to incorporate new technologies in the existing vans, said the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shilwant Nandedkar.