Police implement traffic changes to ensure safety of devotees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With the start of Shravan from Friday, police have banned heavy vehicle movement on the Daulatabad–Ellora route every Saturday, citing the heavy footfall of devotees visiting Bhadra Maroti temple in Khuldabad and Grishneshwar temple in Ellora.

Every Saturday, thousands walk to Bhadra Maroti, while on Mondays, many carry water from Ellora’s sacred pond to different places on foot. To ensure their safety, supritendent of police Dr Vinay kumar Rathod has banned heavy vehicles heading towards Ellora between July 24 and August 23. Further, from 6 pm every Friday to 1 am Saturday, all vehicles will be restricted between Daulatabad T-point and Khuldabad, informed assistant police inspector Sachin Mirdhe.

------------

Traffic diversions announced

Affected Routes:

• From Kannad side: Vehicles must divert via Kasabkheda Phata – Varzadi – Maliwada – Sharnapur Phata.

• From Dhule side: Use Dhule – Shivur – Devgaon – Kasabkheda Phata route.

• To Kannad from city: Follow Sharnapur Phata – Maliwada – Varzadi – Kasabkheda Phata.

• To Dhule: Divert via Kasabkheda Phata – Devgaon Rangari – Shivur.

• From Phulambri: Take the same routes via Sambhajinagar for either direction.

------------

Khultabad route closure timing

From July 25 to August 23, the Nagarnaka–Daulatabad T-point stretch will be closed to medium and heavy vehicles every Friday 6 pm to Saturday 1 am. Additionally, Daulatabad Ghat to Khuldabad will be completely closed to all vehicles during this time, as directed by police commissioner Pravin Pawar.

------------

Alternate route for city-bound heavy vehicles

• From Sambhajinagar to Nashik/Dhule: Use Mahaveer Chowk – Nagarnaka – S.S. Club – Karodi – Solapur-Dhule Highway – Jambhala – Kasabkheda Phata – Verul.

• From Nashik/Dhule to City: Take Kasabkheda Phata – Karodi – S.S. Club into the city.