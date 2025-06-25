Police inspector, constable held in ₹95,000 bribe trap in Dharashiv

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested police inspector Maroti Shelke (54) and woman constable Mukta Lokhande (34), both posted at Dharashiv rural police station, for accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000 from a 48-year-old woman.

According to the ACB, Lokhande had demanded Rs 1 lakh on behalf of herself and inspector Shelke to "help" the complainant’s son in a criminal case. After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid on June 25 near the government rest house in Dharashiv. Lokhande was caught red-handed accepting Rs 95,000 in the presence of a woman panch. The operation was led by DySP Yogesh Velapure and PI Balasaheb Narwate of ACB Dharashiv. Subsequent searches recovered mobile phones, a Bajaj motorcycle, and an ID card. The ACB has initiated proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case is registered at Anandnagar police station.