Police; MPCB officials booked for demanding bribe

Aurangabad:

Bidkin police station has registered an offence against its constable Vijay Pawar and a 'police patil' of Dongrunaik Tanda village Gulab Chaggan Chavan on the charge of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to manage the complainant, who had filed molestation case against him. The man filed a complaint against the duo with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In his complaint to the ACB, the complainant stated that a complaint of molestation has been registered against him with the Bidkin police station. Hence Pawar and Chavan demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 to help him in managing the complainant who had lodged the molestation case against him. After negotiation, the deal was finalised at Rs 50,000. Moreover, the duo also forced the ACB complainant to pay Rs 2,000 for their meals in a hotel through an e-wallet.

The ACB complainant was in no mood to grease their palms. As a result, he lodged the complaint. ACB superiors after verifying the facts found the complaint to be genuine. Hence the police inspector Nandkishore Kshirsagar’s squad laid a trap, but the process of taking cash did not get completed. Hence the complaint was registered against Pawar and Chavan. Under the guidance of the ACB superintendent Sandeep Aatole, additional SP Vishal Khambe and deputy SP Dilip Sable, the team comprising Kshirsagar, Rajendra Joshi, Bhushan Desai and Digambar Pathak took the action.

MPCB official demands bribe of Rs 1 lakh

A Class - III officer of the Regional Office of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Arjun Wasaram Rathod, has demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant against issuance of consent letter to set up a firecracker’s factory (Shiv Chhatrapati Fireworks) at Ter in Osmanabad district. After negotiation, the bribe amount was fixed at Rs 60,000. The complainant was in no mood to pay the bribe, therefore, he contacted the ACB and registered the complaint. After verifying the facts, the ACB sleuths laid a trap in MPCB’s Chikalthana Office area on December 26. Rathod was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000. Cidco MIDC police have registered the case. The action was taken by a team comprising police inspector Hanumant Ware, Sunil Patil, Sainath Todkar, Milind Ippar, Santosh Joshi, Devisingh Thakur and Datta Horkate.