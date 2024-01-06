Police nabs 19-yr-old killer hiding in Parbhani

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 19-year-old murder accused Ikrar Khan alias Chotu Matin Khan (Indiranagar) confessed to the police his crime when the cops detained him from Parbhani early morning. He killed Shahzeb Khan Shakil Khan (22) in a hotel on Friday evening.

It so happened that Ikrar and his friend Mohammed were having an argument between them four days ago. Co-incidentally Shahzeb, who was passing by, intervened in their argument, to settle the dispute. This enraged Ikrar and the heated argument became Ikrar versus Shahzeb, while Mohammed was set aside. On the second day, Shahzeb’s friend Aayan came to know about it. He then met Ikrar on the road and argued with him over the behaviour. Aayan also beat Ikrar. This developed anger against Shahzeb in the mind of the accused.

Quarrel in hotel

Ikrar’s elder brother Abrar Khan came to know about the clash between the youths. Hence Abrar had called Shahzeb to meet in the hotel and settle the dispute. However, Ikrar came to know about it. He reached the hotel and was sitting on another table. However, Shahzeb looked at him with anger. Enraged, Ikrar then waged an attack on him, however, to save himself, Shahzeb threw a chair at him. The accused Ikrar then set aside the chair and whisked out the sharp-edged weapon and stabbed Shahzeb to death. After committing the crime, Ikrar ran away from the spot.

Acting upon the information, the crime branch PSI Vishal Bodkhe launched a search for the accused. The team kept a vigil on the movement of the family. In the meantime, the cops came to know that Ikrar had left the city by train to Parbhani. Acting upon the information, the team comprising Satish Jadhav, Sandeep Tayade, Prakash Chavan, Taterao Shingare, Rahul Kharat, Kakasaheb Adhane and Sandeep Rashinkar reached Parbhani. Ikrar was hiding at his maternal aunty’s house. He confessed to his crime. He said that he has got the weapon which was dropped from Ayan during the clash with him two days ago.