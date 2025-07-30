Police nabs chain-snatcher within 24 hours in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A chain-snatching incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Waluj Police Station on the evening of July 29. However, the police swiftly swung into action and arrested the accused within just 24 hours, recovering the entire stolen property. This prompt action has instilled a sense of trust in the police among local residents.

According to the complaint, while the victim woman was heading towards Waluj, an unknown motorcyclist offered her a lift near the toll plaza. When they reached near Badwe Company, the accused claimed the bike had run out of petrol and asked the woman to hold his bag. At that moment, he tilted the vehicle and snatched an 8.5-gram gold mangalsutra and a gold chain worth ₹85,000 from her neck and fled towards Ahilyanagar. The woman raised an alarm, and locals immediately informed the Waluj Police Station. A case was registered.

Sensing the seriousness of the crime, Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane formed a special team under the leadership of PSI Ajay Shitole. With the help of CCTV footage from the Limbewadi toll plaza and surrounding areas, the team tracked down the suspect.

Eventually, the accused Jalindar Gorakh Chavan (Wajnapur in Gangapur tehsil) was apprehended near Ganesh Bar at the Isarwadi Phata. From him, the police recovered the stolen gold jewellery and the motorcycle used in the crime, amounting to a total recovery of ₹1.05 lakh.

The successful operation involved PSI Shitole, police constables Ramesh Rathod, Sandeep Dhanedhar, Vijay Pimpale, Sudhakar Patil, Nitin Dhule, Shrikant Sapkal, and police mitra Aman Shaikh.