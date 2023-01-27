Police nabs thief wanted in local crime from Mumbai

Aurangabad:

The City Chowk police have arrested a thief from Mumbai on the charge of stealing Rs 2.5 lakh from a Rajasthan businessman, from the city’s lodge, two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the police have recovered Rs 1.21 lakh from the accused Zikran Zaheed Qureshi (22), said the senior police inspector (PI) Ashok Giri.

According to the complaint lodged by businessman Choturam Meghwal (Mori, in Nagaur district of Rajasthan), he was in the city for business work. He stayed at Anand Lodge (situated in Nawabjani Galli) in Manzoorpura on January 10. The accused Qureshi succeeded in stealing Rs 2.5 lakh kept in the bag.

Meghwal lodged the complaint with the City Chowk police station. Acting upon the complaint, PSI Rohit Gangurde of PI Giri’s special squad visited the lodge and seized the CCTV footage. In the meantime, the head constable Sohel Pathan came to know that the person seen in the footage is in Mumbai. Hence taking permission from the superiors, the squad with the help of Kherwadi (Mumbai) police nabbed the accused and brought him to the city on January 22.

During the investigation, Qureshi confessed that he has kept the stolen money with her aunt in Mumbai. Hence the squad again went to Mumbai and collected Rs 1.21 lakh.

The squad led by Gangurde comprise of Munawar Pathan, Vilas Kale, Shahed Shaikh, Abhijeet Gaikwad, Sohel Pathan, Baban Ippar, Pravin Tekle, Prashant Sankla and Poonam Pardeshi.

Two times PCR

The police produced Qureshi before the court on January 22. He was awarded three days of police custody remand (PCR). However, the accused was giving evasive replies to the cops during the investigation. Hence the cops produced him before the court on Jan 25, where the judge extended the PCR till Jan 28.