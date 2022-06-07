Police notices to BJP office bearers

Aurangabad, June 7:

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be holding a meeting in the city on June 8. On this background, notices were issued to former BJP corporators and office bearers by the police. The BJP has criticized the Mahavikas Aghadi government stating that the government is using police to shield its failures.

Police issued notices to 10 to 12 BJP office bearers, including former corporator Shivaji Dandge and Nitin Chitte, who were protesting against the water issue, forcing them to report to City Chowk police station on Tuesday. The notice has been issued in accordance with law and order, the notice said.

BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar said that the government is threatening BJP corporators, activists and office bearers through the police. They are well aware that they have failed in resolving the water issue and that people might turn their back on the meeting due to this. This will reduce the crowd at the venue. If the police administration is acting under pressure, it is a violation of freedom of expression. When all the BJP office bearers went to the police station, the police asked them to come later, said former corporator Dandge.