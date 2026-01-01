Police officer seriously injured by kite string in Vaijpur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police Patil Anil Dhivar from Belgaon village in the taluka sustained serious facial injuries after his face was cut by a nylon kite string while riding a two-wheeler. He received seven stitches on both cheeks. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday in Vaijpur.

Dhivar was travelling on his motorcycle from Vaijapur city to his native village Belgaon via the Ladgaon road at around 8.30 pm. While riding, a nylon kite string suddenly got entangled around his face, causing deep cuts on both sides of his cheeks. Following the incident, citizens immediately rushed him to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.