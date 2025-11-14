Police officers took pledge to prevent food wastage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anna Bachav Samiti has been conducting a food-wastage awareness campaign across various government offices, colleges, and schools. Acting on the request made through an official letter by the commissioner of police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the committee organised the awareness programme on Friday at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station.

The campaign received good response from all police officers and staff. They listened to the session attentively and took a collective pledge to maintain clean plates and avoid food wastage.The founder president of the Anna Bachav Samiti, Anant Motale, along with Nandkumar Kulkarni and Chandrakant Vajpayee, were present for the programme.