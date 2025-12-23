Police officer’s wife assaults woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Claiming, “My husband is a policeman. Don’t mess with us, or you will be killed,” a police officer’s wife allegedly assaulted a woman living in the same locality. She injured the woman by beating her with a police fibre stick.

The incident occurred on the 21st at around 7 pm in Parvati Nagar, Begumpura, a case has been registered at Begumpura Police Station against Rajni Thakur (50).

The complainant is a 47-year-old woman working as a ward attendant at GMCH. She had sought permission from the accused to park her ambulance in front of her house. Thakur refused, following which an argument broke out over parking the vehicle on the road.

As the dispute escalated, Rajni allegedly grabbed the complainant by her hair and dragged her into the house, assaulted her with a fibre stick, and also beat her with her hands. After receiving medical treatment, the complainant lodged a complaint with the police.