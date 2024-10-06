Police Patils honorarium up to Rs 15 K

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde decided to increase the honorarium of Police Patils from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000.

Maharashtra State Police Patil Association (MSPPA) on Sunday announced that Eknath Shinde would be made as Chief Minister again to get fulfil the rest of the demands.

CM Shinde said justice was given to the police patils by taking a hike decision which had not been done in the last 20 years. He also said that the Government is serious about their remaining demands.

MSPPA organised a State level ‘Police Patil Abhar Melava’ at the lawn in Harsul on Sunday evening. Eknath Shinde, District Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirasath and Ramesh Borwane, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, Collector Deelip Swami and State President of the union Mahadev Nagargoje were present.

Association president Nagargoje said the struggle for salary hikes has been going on for many years. “However, the Chief Minister directly increased honorarium from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000,” he said. So, Police Patils have decided to make him the Chief Minister again.

Guardian Minister Sattar said if they want another hike in honorarium up to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000, then show what the Police Patil can do in the village and make Shinde CM in the test to be held after 41 days.

Chief Minister Shinde said the honorarium was increased three times instead of a 10 or 20 per cent hike. He said he thought about the future of the children of police Patils who are important links for law enforcement in the village. Karbhari Nigote proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

Slogan of police Patil

Bharat Shinde, a Police Patil from Buldhana started raising slogans when the Chief Minister was speaking. The reason for the slogans is that he did not receive his salary for the past four months. At the end of the programme, Shinde interacting with Police Patil said the problem would be solved.

Box

Home Minister's absence

Police Patil comes under the department of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, his absence from the convention became the talk of the town. Initially, it was announced that Fadnavis would come. However, only Shiv Sena’s representatives, office-bearers and ministers were present.