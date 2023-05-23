Police personnel brutally attacked at a restaurant

Complaints filed against each other in Chawani police station: Restaurant owner alleges attack from police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two police officers from the Osmanpura police station were viciously assaulted by the owner and staff of Mauli restaurant in Padegaon area around Monday midnight. The altercation resulted in serious injuries to the two employees. The cook on the other hand reported a knife attack by the police, leading to conflicting complaints being filed at the Chawani police station.

According to information, Satish Jadhav and Shashikant Kanchar, police personnel from Osmanpura police station, stopped at Mauli restaurant for a meal around midnight after finishing their duty. However, they were denied entry by the security guard, triggering a heated argument. The hotel owner's son allegedly made derogatory remarks against the policemen. Jadhav then contacted the police control room, and a police vehicle arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, Santosh Amle and his son, along with several employees, brutally beat the policemen with iron rods and wooden sticks, causing severe injuries to their eyes and face. The incident occurred in front of the police vehicle.

Following the attack, a complaint was lodged by Jadhav, resulting in a case of attempted murder filed against Amle, his son, and seven to eight employees. The injured policemen were admitted to the government medical college and hospital for treatment. API Pandurang Bhagile is further investigating the case. Additionally, the cook at Mauli restaurant, Gopinath Jadhav, filed a counter-complaint accusing the policemen of arriving intoxicated and instigating the violence, including a knife attack. API Dnyaneshwar Avghad is investigating the case.