Police question CSMC over legal status of ward office in Deolai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had set up an office near the Dutt Mandir in the Deolai area. Meanwhile, the office has been in controversy after a case was filed against clerk Krishna Thokal for assaulting a female lawyer in this office. The police, as a part of the investigation, on Friday, sent a letter to the municipal corporation asking whether the office is legal and had signed a lease agreement with the building owner, and other questions. This has put the civic administration in a difficult position.

Two years ago, the then-administrators proposed setting up a service centre for the residents in the Satara-Deolai area. Accordingly, the CSMC selected a location near the Dutt Mandir. Although the office was started, the corporation later changed its decision, yet the office continued operating there. The clerk Thokal established his own office in the same place. Four days ago, a female lawyer was assaulted there, leading to a police case at the Satara police station.

The police have asked the corporation whether the office on plot number 44 in Gut Number 130, is rented. Does the office have a lease agreement? If yes, they have requested a copy of the office orders regarding rental agreements, who receives the rent, and the total number of staff, including office orders of Sanjay Gawle, Shaikh Kaleem, security guard Deepak, and six contract employees.

An investigation by the municipal corporation

The administration has begun to determine the exact ownership of the office in the Deolai area. Administrator G Sreekanth said, “The office is gathering complete information on this matter. Further decisions will be made once the information is received.”