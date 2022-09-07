Police raid 4 gambling dens

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Four gambling dens were raided by the city police at various places in the city. Cases have been registered against 21 gamblers with the concerned police stations.

Mukundwadi police arrested five persons while gambling at a public place on Tuesday. The police have seized gambling articles and cash worth Rs 2,710 from them. The arrested have been identified as Kiran Bhole, Amol Bankar, Vishwadeep Kamble, Sagar Thombre and Vaibhav Dodhe.

In another incident, Mukundwadi police arrested Shubham Chandanshive, Ravi Jagtap, Vijay Kulkute, Shubham Jagtap, Rakesh Jagtap, Amol Bargal, Karan Jagtap while gambling and seized articles worth Rs 3,730. Cases have been registered with Mukundwadi police station.

Crime branch police arrested Qayyum Pathan and Maitin Shaikh while gambling in Naregaon area on Tuesday night. The police seized gambling articles and cash worth Rs 27,630 from them. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

Similarly, the Satara police arrested gamblers Hanuman Bankar, Akash Pakhre, Balu Jankar, Jitu Sonawane and Ejaj Qureshi (all Satara village) while gambling and seized cash and articles worth Rs 1.21 lakh.