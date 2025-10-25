Police raid liquor shop for illegal parties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police caught the operator and owner of a beer shop hosting drinking gatherings, despite the shop having a license only to sell beer. Cases have been registered against both.

On Friday at 10 pm, MIDC Cidco senior police inspector Geeta Bagwade, while patrolling, noticed a crowd outside Yash Beer Shop at Akshaydeep Plaza, behind the bus stand. Several intoxicated customers were drinking openly on the street. Some fled when they saw the police. Assistant police inspector Bharat Pachole and Sub-Inspector Vishnu Mundhe entered the shop and took operator Vijay Rathod into custody. Rathod admitted the license belonged to owner Ashish Jaiswal (40, Ambhai, Sillod). Inside and outside the shop, Rathod had arranged space for people to drink alcohol. Direct cases were filed against both Rathod and Jaiswal. Inspector Bagwade added that a proposal would be sent to the District Collector to cancel the shop’s license.