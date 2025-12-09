Police raid on manja sellers at night

5 arrested in 2 hours

206 reels of nylon manja seized,

Supplying manja under guise of food delivery

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city police have tightened their grip on the life-threatening nylon manja sellers and started raids on their houses and shops in the city at night.

Five sellers were arrested in 12 hours on Monday night and 206 reels (gattu) were seized from them. They had purchased this manja two months ago. So, there is a fear that a large amount of manja has been sold outside.

The names of the arrested nylon manja sellers are Kafilullah Fazlullah Khan (28) and Shaikh Mushir Ashfaq (19, both of Sharif Colony), Shaikh Fardeen Razzaq (22, Shahbazar; Taleb Sher Khan (28, Fatemanagar; and Mudassir alias Mujeeb Nazir Ahmed (45, Azam Colony, Roshan Gate.

A three-year-old child was seriously injured due to nylon manja recently. The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court came down heavily on the machinery in this regard on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar warned the police station heads of strict action if found manja being sold within their jurisdiction. Firoz Habib Shaikh (42) and Ismail Shaikh alias Adil Haji Shaikh (32) were arrested on Monday. After that, a raid was conducted on Monday night.

Box

Night raid by 3 teams

At the instructions of Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, a team of PSIs Sandeep Kale, Arjun Kadam and Abhijit Chikhlikar started raiding at 11 pm.

Kale, along with constable Yogesh Gupta, Shrikant Kale, Rajendra Salunke, Sunil Pawar, Sagar Pandhare, Jalindar Gore, Vijay Nikam, Rajaram Dakhore and Sanjay Gawande were the first to arrest Fardeen.

As soon as Fardeen said that he bought manja from Taleb, the team picked him (Taleb) up from his house at 3 am.

When Mudassir's name was mentioned during the interrogation of the duo, PSI Arjun Kadam caught him in the morning. Investigating officer PSI Vitthal Shinde said that the court remanded the duo in police custody for one day.

Box

3rd team raids Jinsi

While the raids were going on in the City Chowk area, the Crime Branch team raided Jinsi and arrested Kafilullah and Mushir. A total of six reels were found with them. The court also remanded them in police custody for one day. All five accused were produced before the Commissioner of

Police on Tuesday and were being questioned thoroughly till late at night.

Box

Confidence increased as crime was bailable

Mudassir, the owner of Heena Kite Shop, who has been known as a kite seller in the city for years, was once again found guilty of smuggling nylon manja. A total of five cases were registered against him so far for selling nylon manja. However, since the case was bailable at that time, he was not arrested. This time, however, he was sent to police custody as a case of attempt to culpable homicide was registered.

Box

Educated background, passion for kites

--Fardeen comes from an educated family. His father has a bakery business. He started this business only for extra money. He was buying manja from Taleb. A stock of 199 reels was found in his own house. Fardeen already has a case of attempt to culpable homicide registered against him at City Chowk police station.

--Taleb, who lives in Harsul, works in the kitchen trolley field. He participates in many kite competitions in the country. He has many certificates and medals. But he also has a case of assault registered against him.

--Kafilullah is the son of a former corporator and has an electrical work business. He also buys manja from Mudassir.

--Mushir, who is a delivery boy on a percentage from Kafilullah, was supplying manja under the guise of food delivery.