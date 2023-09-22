Police recovers Rs 36L stolen from relatives house in Waluj Mahanagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj police has returned the stolen cash to the tune of Rs 36 lakh and valuables and ornaments of valuing Rs 4 lakh to the owner.

Four months ago, the accused had stolen cash Rs 40 lakh from the house of his brother-in-law.

It is learnt that Bhagatsinh Harisinh (42, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar) works as recovery officer for a pipe company, at Sajapur Phata, on Solapur-Dhule National Highway. Four months ago, his brother-in-law (wife’s brother) Dashrathsinh Krantisinh (25, Rajasthan) stole a bag containing cash Rs 40 lakh from his house. Acting upon the complaint, the police geared up and arrested Dashrathsinh from Madhya Pradesh. During the investigation, he confessed to committing the crime with the help of Pradeep Kumar Joshi. Later on, the police traced and arrested Joshi. The cops recovered Rs 35.80 lakh from their possession and also two gold rings; gold chain and mobile phone which was purchased from the remaining stolen money.

Meanwhile, the complainant approached the court for money. Hence the court directed the police to return the recovered money to Bhagatsinh. Under the guidance of the commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya, DCP Nitin Bagate and ACP Ashok Thorat, the police team led by senior police inspector Avinash Aghav, second PI Ganesh Tathe and others returned the cash Rs 35.80 lakh and ornaments and mobile purchased to Bhagatsinh who then thanked the police for returning his money.