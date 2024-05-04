Police rescue kidnapped girl; 2 arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 19-year-old college girl who was kidnapped last night over repayment of money was rescued by Waluj MIDC Police on Saturday.

According to details, Namita (name changed) and her daughter Shivani (19, name changed) were living in a rented house on an industrial estate. Shivani is studying in HSC while his mother works in a company.

Namita had gone to Pune two days ago while her daughter was alone at home. When she was returning home at 9.30 pm on Friday, she received a call from her daughter’s mobile.

The caller woman informed Namita that she would kill the latter’s daughter and inform anyone if she wanted. Namita identified the name of the threatening caller as Vijaymala Ingle.

On receiving the threat, the complaint contacted her landlord who informed her that a woman along with three persons took away her daughter forcibly in a car from the house.

On reaching home, Namita found Shivani missing and household items scattered here and there. So, she lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station against Vijaymala and her three accomplices.

MIDC Waluj Police Station searched for her at night but could not succeed. Police arrested suspect woman Vijaymala Ingle who confessed to kidnapping the girl with the help of her lover Somanth Parasram Barse (35, Kamlapur) and his two friends over a money dispute.

The accused also informed police that the girl was kept a place in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar. Police rescued Shivani successfully from a locked house in the area today.

During the enquiry, it came to light that there was a dispute between Namita and Vijaymala for two years over returning borrowed money. The former had borrowed money from the latter. Police arrested Vijaymala and Somnath from the industrial estate while the search for the remaining accused was underway.

Senior police inspector Krishan Shinde, PI Jayant Rajukar, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Sandeep Shinde, constables Rekha Chande, Balasaheb Andhale, Kishor Ghusle, Vinod Nitnaware, Rajabau Kolhe and others participated in the action.