Police rescue laborer, wife, and minor son from kidnappers; six arrested in Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Begampura Police successfully rescued a laborer, his wife, and minor son from kidnappers in Jalna on Wednesday night, arresting six accused. The gang, acting on a dispute over sugarcane harvesting, had held the family captive in a metal shed and demanded Rs 10 lakh for their release.

The accused including Ram Jadhav, Dilip Jadhav (36), Rohit Thorat (30), Abhishek Khambe (27, all from Jalna), Dharma Jadhav (25, Majalgaon, Beed), Bhagwan Kangre (32, Badnapur), and Namdev Pawar (Satara). The 17-year-old victim, Vaibhav, lives in Himayat Bagh. Two years ago, his parents worked for the contractor Ram in Jalna and had taken Rs 4 lakh for sugarcane harvesting. A dispute over the business led them to leave and settle in the city. On September 20 at 8.30 pm, Vaibhav was grabbed in front of his home by Namdev and others, forcibly put into a vehicle, and kidnapped.

Beaten with metal rods

When Vaibhav tried to scream, the kidnappers threatened to kill him. His father was also kidnapped shortly after. Vaibhav was locked in a metal shed in front of Ram’s house for two hours, after which Namdev and the gang brought his father to the same location. Both were beaten severely with metal rods, sustaining injuries.

Held captive for two days

On September 22 at 7 pm, the kidnappers contacted Vaibhav’s mother, summoning her to Jalna. She, frightened, rushed there. On September 23 at 9.30 am, the accused forced the parents to bring ₹10 lakh from relatives, threatening to kill them if the money was not delivered. Vaibhav managed to reach the city with his uncle’s help and approached Begampura Police Station. Following the guidance of Police Inspector Mangesh Jagtap, Sub-Inspector Sachin Deshmukh and officers Shivaji Kachare, Arvind Shejul, Ganesh Gaikwad, and Shailesh Nalawade went to Jalna, rescued the family, and arrested the kidnappers on Wednesday night.