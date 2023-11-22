Police reunites missing madrasa student with family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, an 8-year-old madrasa student, who was missing since Tuesday, got united with his parents due to strenuous efforts taken by Waluj police. The police traced the boy and the eyes of his father welled up with tears on reuniting with his ward.

It so happened that Mohammed Rehan Anis Shaikh (8, Nashik) was studying in an Arabic madrasa situated at Roshan Gate in the city. However, the boy was reported missing on Tuesday. The teachers informed his father, who then inquired Rehan’s whereabouts with the relatives and friends staying in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik. They also launched a hunt for Rehan on the same night.

In the meantime, City Chowk police station’s PSI M Laad alerted the Waluj police thinking that the boy could have gone with someone to the ongoing ijtema (congregation) in Waluj. Accordingly, under the guidance of police inspector (Waluj PS) Dilip Gangurde, the team comprising PSI Bhagwan Mujgule, head constable Sukhdev Bhagade, ladies police constable Anisa Syed and Mayuri Tambe started searching for the boy on Wednesday.

The team spotted Rehan in a state of shock in the Waluj area this morning. The police took him into confidence and he then told the police that he had come with a person known to him to attend the ijtema on Tuesday, but due to rush, he got separated from him. As a result, he slept in the night at the venue. The PSI Mujgule then obtained the mobile of Rehan’s father and then informed him about his son’s safety and location. The parents then contacted the Waluj police station and took possession of Rehan. The eyes of his father welled up with tears on seeing his son from a distance. Anis Shaikh thanked the police for their efforts.