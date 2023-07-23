Police searched 35 Mankape's properties

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city police have started collecting information on Rs 200 crore Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha scam. The police have found 35 properties in the name of the chairman of the Patsanstha Ambadas Mankape. The fifth accused of the scam was arrested on Sunday, informed PI of Cidco police station Sambhaji Pawar.

Chairman Mankape and the directors of the Patsanstha embezzled Rs 202 crore by sanctioning loans again and again in the name of defaulters. This sanctioned amount was deposited in the accounts of Adarsh Bank and withdrawn on the same day, it was found in the police investigation. Out of the total 108 loan cases audited, crores of rupees were transferred in 23 cases without prior sanction. The amount was transferred to Adarsh Mahila Bank and withdrawn on the same day.

The police have so far arrested the chairman Mankape, secretary Ashok Narayan Kakade, director Kakasaheb Limbaji Kakade (both Bokhda) and Trambak Sheshrao Pathade (Varzadi). On Sunday, the fifth director Ramsingh Mansingh Jadhav was arrested, informed PI Pawar.