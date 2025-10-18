Police seek education department action after 3-year-old girl assaulted; school and accused’s family linked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 3-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man after school, before her mother could pick her up. The accused, 55-year-old Vijay Jivanwal of Padampura, allegedly lured the girl into a house under the pretext of playing and touched her private parts with a pencil, causing trauma.

The girl revealed the incident to her mother on October 14 during lunch. Her younger daughter and elder son, aged 3 and 5, attend the same school. The girl’s school ends at 12:30 PM, while the boy’s finishes at 1 PM. During this half-hour window, Vijay allegedly committed the assault while escorting the girl home. Vedantnagar police registered a case and arrested him.

The school is linked to Vijay’s close relative, raising serious concerns about why teachers or management did not ensure the children’s safety until parents arrived. Police Inspector Praveena Yadav confirmed that a letter has been sent to the Education Department, which will meet on Monday to discuss further action.

Social activists protest, demand fast-track trial

On Saturday, social activists protested at the Police Commissioner’s office, demanding a strong chargesheet against Vijay Jivanwal and a fast-track court trial. They also called for the school management to be held accountable. Activists present included Laxman Sonawane, former corporator Manoj Gangwe, Sanjay Banswal, Sunitar Barthune, Madhukar Jatode, Haresh Gangwe, and Santosh Jatwe.