Police seize gutkha worth Rs 7 Lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Cyber Police Special Task Force seized gutkha worth Rs 7.17 lakh during a raid in the Mukundwadi area on Sunday. The operation, led by PSI Sandeep Shinde, also resulted in the seizure of a car and other items.

Police arrested Suresh Khotkar, a resident of Pilot Baba Nagari (Plot No. 115), during the raid. Acting on a tip-off, the team searched his house and recovered gutkha worth Rs 7.17 lakh. They also seized a car (MH-20-BC-5971) used to transport the contraband. The total value of the seized items, including the gutkha, car and mobile phone, is Rs 9.27 lakh. During questioning, Khotkar admitted to buying the gutkha from Sohel Mehmood Syed and Siraj Syed, both residents of Beed Bypass. Mukundwadi Police have registered a case against all three accused. Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare supervised the operation. The team included PSI Sandeep Shinde, head constable Vinod Pardeshi and other constables.

