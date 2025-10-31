Police seize laptops, credit cards, and fake documents in three-hour search

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The three-hour search led to the seizure of over ten laptops, several credit cards, and fake national and international government documents used for fraud.

Police raided a four-storey building on Friday linked to a bogus call centre that duped foreign nationals of crores through online scams. The racket came to light on October 28 at the IT Park in Chikalthana Industrial Area. The accused ran the centre under the fake name IRS Internal Revenue Service Investigation Department and targeted foreigners by misusing their tax and banking data. Police have arrested Bhavesh Chaudhary (34), Bhavik Patel (27), Satish Lade (35), Valay Vyas (33) all from Ahmedabad along with Ajay Thakur, Manvardhan Rathod, and Maharashtra-based mastermind Abdul Farooq Mukadam Shah alias Farooqui. DCP Prashant Swami and Inspector Geeta Bagwade questioned the accused in a joint interrogation.

Raid at Sindhi Colony

Farooqui had rented Bungalow No. 56 in Sindhi Colony to accommodate six main accused and 114 employees. Both men and women stayed there under tight restrictions and were not allowed to leave. Farooqui covered all their expenses apart from salaries. During the three-hour raid, police recovered multiple foreign documents, which will be verified through the DGP’s office. Officials said a few accused currently in judicial custody will be brought back to police remand to reveal how the racket worked and who trained them.