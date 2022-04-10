Police stations in State unaware about law exists doctors’ protection

Aurangabad, April 10:

The Medicare Act 2010 is insufficient for the protection of doctors. There is a need to amend the act. More than 50 per cent of police stations in the state are unaware that such a law exists. Doctors have to tell the police about it. Doctors are being attacked even when there is no mistake,” said Dr Mangesh Pate, State Secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The inaugural ceremony of the executive body of the IMA city branch was held at the IMA Hall on Sunday.

The executive body was elected for the year 2022-23. Dr Pate was speaking with the journalists on the sidelines of the programme. The Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2021-22 was presented to Dilip Patwardhan.

Former State President of IMA Dr Ramakrishna Londhe, the outgoing president of IMA city branch Santosh Ranjalkar, Secretary Dr Yashwant Gade, newly elected president Dr Sachin Phadnis, Secretary Dr Ujjwala Dahiphale, Vice President Dr Anupam Takalkar, Vice President (Women) Ujjwala Zanwar, Treasurer Dr Vikas Deshmukh, Dr Harmeet Singh Bindra, Dr Rajendra Gandhi, Dr Ramesh Rahiwal, Dr Datta Kadam, Dr Deepali Patwardhan, Dr Prasanna Kalgaonkar, Dr Vandana Kabra and others were present. Dr Vaishali Une conducted the proceedings of the programme.

“There should be a provision of seven to 10 years imprisonment for assault on doctors. If no positive decision is taken in this regard, we will decide to close the medical service after two days of hunger strike” said Dr Pate. Dr Patwardhan said that when a patient comes for treatment, he should be examined, and treated in such a way that his three generations should come for it.