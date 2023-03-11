Police still on a look out for the suspects involved in shooting

-No clue even after 24 hours: Police investigating the CCTV footage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A robbery attempt turned violent at the Shubh Multi Services shop at API Corner, as two unidentified men barged in and shot at Vilas Ramrao Rathod (25), the shopkeeper on Friday night. Fortunately, Rathod survived the attack, but the suspects fled the scene in a white car with no license plate. Despite 24 hours since the incident, the police had no clue of the robbers.

According to police, the CCTV footage captured the suspects entering the shop and demanding money while wielding a pistol. They shot at Rathod when he gave one of the suspects a Rs 200 from the cash box, but the bullet missed him and hit the printer. The suspects then attempted to fire another shot, but the pistol spring fell out causing the pistol to jam. The suspects then fled the scene in their car, which had no number plate. The officers from Mukundwadi police station and the crime branch have launched a manhunt for the suspects. They have examined CCTV footage from the area, including Jalna road, API Corner, and Naregaon road, to try and track down the suspects. Additionally, another team is searching for the suspects based on how many mobile phones were active in the area at the time of the incident.

Police believe the suspects entered the city via Cambridge Chowk on Jalna road and went directly to Shubh Multi Services. After the robbery attempt failed, they fled the area, possibly through Naregaon. Rathod had registered a case against the accused in Mukundwadi police station.