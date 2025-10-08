Police sub-inspector caught taking Rs 8,000 bribe for case help

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Sub-Inspector Santosh Raut from Mukundwadi Police Station late Tuesday night after he was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 8,000 bribe to help an accused in a pistol trafficking case. The trap was laid around 11 pm inside the police station.

According to the ACB, Raut demanded Rs 10,000 from the brother of a 22-year-old accused who had recently been arrested for illegally possessing a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The accused already faced previous criminal charges. Acting on a complaint filed with ACB Superintendent Madhuri Kangne, Inspector Yogesh Shinde verified the allegation. During the verification, Raut was found negotiating a Rs 8,000 “settlement” via mobile message. Following confirmation, the ACB team conducted a trap and nabbed Raut while accepting the money. Raut was immediately taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.