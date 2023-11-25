Police to curb open drinking and illegal liquor sale

Any instances of illegal activity can be reported on WhatsApp message to 9226514003

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an effort to curb open drinking and illegal liquor sale in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate has instructed the police to take strict action against those involved. He has also urged citizens to report any instances of illegal activity to him directly via WhatsApp.

Bagate's actions come in response to complaints from citizens about alcohol consumption in open places like play grounds, handcarts, outside wine shops, gardens and in other public places. He has directed the police to patrol the streets and take action against those found drinking or selling liquor openly.

In one recent incident, Bagate raided a godown in Waluj and seized liquor worth Rs 20 lakh. The godown was owned by Atul Chak and Sanjay Gawde, two liquor sellers who are also political leaders.

Bagate has also warned the police against supporting illegal businesses. He has instructed them to take action against those who drive vehicles making loud noises, and patrol the roads instead of sitting in the station.

Bagate said that the police will take steps towards curbing illegal activity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. All efforts will be made to make the city a safer place for all.

Raise complaint on Whatsapp number

Bagate has urged citizens to inform him directly of any instances of illegal activity by sending a WhatsApp message to 9226514003. He has assured them that action will be taken.