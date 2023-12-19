Police urge Marathas for peaceful agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police administration urged Maratha community members to agitate peacefully in the city.

Manoj Jarange Patil staged agitations for the Maratha reservation during the last four months. He called off the agitation twice at the request of the State Government. Jarange has given a deadline of December 24 for the reservation declaration. In view of this, police machinery is in alert mode.

Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya on Tuesday held a discussion with the coordinators of Maratha reservation in the commissioner. He appealed to them to maintain a peaceful atmosphere. The representatives of the community assured the police officers of cooperation. They also made it clear that Manoj Jarange would take a decision about the agitation.

CP Lohiya said agitation is everyone’s right and should be staged in a peaceful manner within the framework of law. “Take police personnel into confidence. We will surely convey your message to the Government,” he said.

Rajendra Janjal, Chandrakant Bharat, Sunil Kotkar, Suresh Wakde, Manoj Wakde, adv Suvarna Mohite, Rekha Wahul, Ganesh Ugle, Sukanya Bhosale and Vijay Kakde were present.

Leaves of police personnel cancelled

The police administration is preparing considering the ultimatum of December 24 given by Manoj Jarange for reservation. All the agitations and mrochas have been taken out peacefully in the city so far. The police department started communication with different groups and organisations to maintain peace as usual. The leaves of all the police officers and constables were cancelled. Police are also keeping a watch on objectional posts and comments on social media.