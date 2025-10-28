Police yet to trace vehicle that hit professor-lawyer couple

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

It has been over 60 hours since a speeding white four-wheeler hit Prof. Dr. Ramrao Mane and his wife Adv. Ratnamala Mane while they were crossing the road in front of Arch Angan in the Padegaon on Saturday evening. However, neither the Cantonment police nor the traffic police have been able to trace the vehicle so far. Police are trying to obtain CCTV footage from nearby locations along the route, but as of Monday night, they had not succeeded.

The Mane couple was returning home after visiting relatives at Arch Angan in Padegaon when the unidentified car struck them. Recognizing the seriousness of the incident, the assistant commissioner of police and other officers rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Based on a complaint lodged by Dr. Mane’s grandson, Manish Chaudhari, a case has been registered against an unidentified person. However, the failure to trace the vehicle even after 60 hours has raised questions about the efficiency of the police investigation.

Police busy scanning CCTV footage

To identify the car involved, police are checking CCTV footage from various buildings along roads in the Padegaon area. However, no footage that could assist the investigation has been found so far. It appears that investigators may now have to change the direction of their inquiry.

Need to form a special investigation team

The case is currently being investigated by grade police sub-inspector Sanjay Rokde. According to police sources, additional support from other units will be required to trace the car owner involved in the incident; otherwise, the investigation may remain stalled.