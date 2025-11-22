Policeman booked for assaulting wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A police constable allegedly assaulted and injured his wife using kicks, punches, and a wooden stick, threatening to kill her, saying, "I am a policeman, no one can do anything to me." The incident took place in Misarwadi on November 20 at around 11 pm.

The accused police constable has been identified as Nitin Bapurao Dhawale (resident of Misarwadi). Nitin is a constable with the district police force and is currently posted at Khuldabad police station. On November 20, at around 11 pm, after returning home, Nitin parked his car in the middle of the road. When his wife tried to explain to him about parking the vehicle properly, Nitin instead started abusing her. He said, "I am a policeman, no one can do anything to me," told his wife to leave for her parents' house, and then assaulted her with kicks and punches. He also injured her by hitting her with a wooden stick from the kitchen.

Relatives of a married woman living nearby rushed to the scene and intervened to stop the fight. After receiving medical treatment at the hospital, the wife lodged a complaint against Nitin. Consequently, a case was registered against Nitin at the Cidco police station.