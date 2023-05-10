Policeman gone for inspection attacked with knife

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A policeman of the Cantonment police station went for the inspection of the spot and inquiring the concerned person was attacked by the accused with a knife. The incident occurred at Gawalipura area in Cantonment on May 9 afternoon. A case of obstruction in government work and an attempt to murder has been registered, said PI Kailas Deshmane. The accused has been identified as Rohan Narayan Yeole (Gawalipura, Cantonment).

Police said, police constable Keshav Kale on May 9 had gone to Gawalipura for inspection in a non-cognizable case. Kale was interrogating the complainant Raju Mitre and his wife when their son-in-law and the accused Rohan Yeole came there and started abusing Kale.

Kale tried to convince Rohan, but he attacked Kale with a knife. Kale got alert and nabbed Rohan. On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and arrested Rohan.