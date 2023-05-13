Policeman’s family beat girl for property

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A policeman, his wife, his son, and three other women severely beat and tried to strangulate a young girl for gaining ownership of a house, which is subjudice. The incident occurred at Jaibhavaninagar on May 11 night. A case has been registered with the Pundliknagar police station. The accused also snatched the mobile phone of the victim. The accused have been identified as Bhagwan Trambak Wagh, his wife, son Rishikesh, and three unidentified women.

Police said, complainant, Komal Shinde lives with her mother in Jaibhavaninagar. Her mother had gone to her relatives in Nashik. On May 11, the accused came to her house when Komal was alone in the house. They tried to gain control over the house by breaking the lock of the gate. A case about this house is subjudice. Wagh abused her. When she tried to shoot the incident on her mobile phone, they snatched it. They severely beat and also tried to strangulate her with a towel. She cried for help and the nearby residents gathered. The accused threatened to kill her. The residents rescued her from the accused. She then went to Pundliknagar police station and the police sent her to Government Medical College and Hospital for a medical test. After the treatment, she lodged a complaint with the Pundliknagar police station. The police are further investigating the case.