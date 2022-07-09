Political banners and flags removed from Gangapur city

Implementation of the model code of conduct

Aurangabad, July 9:

The Gangapur municipal administration removed several banners and flags of various political parties after the announcement of the model code of conduct for the municipal council elections on Friday.

The Gangapur municipal council elections were announced by the State Election Commission. Immediately thereafter, a model code of conduct has been implemented in the city. The council chief officer Dr Pallavi Ambhore had instructed to remove all the banners of the political parties in the city immediately. Accordingly, action was taken by the council officials in various parts of the city on Saturday.

As many as 15 large and 11 small banners have been removed and more than 100 flags bearing the symbols and identities of various political parties were removed from the street poles with the help of a crane. The structures and foundation stones carrying the names of political parties, office bearers and leaders in the city will be covered soon, the municipal administration said.