Political banter marks launch of MRI, CT scan scheme at half fee in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At the inauguration of the scheme offering MRI and CT scans at 50 per cent of the regular charges in Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday, the stage was abuzz not just with healthcare announcements but also with political exchanges. While scans were being offered at half rate, politics was seen running in “full scan mode.”

Exchange of political statements

While speaking on the occasion, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save said, “ The District’s guardian minister, my guide, my uncle Sanjubhau Shirsat, has worked alongside my father.”

In reply to it, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat said, “ He just happened to call me ‘uncle’ while speaking. Now I realize how clever my nephew is. One becomes a minister three times, but says ‘uncle’ only once. That is why the nephew carries a little more weight in politics.”

Shirsat on issues

Referring to Dr Karad’s absence, Shirsat said, “By chance, Dr. Bhagwat Karad is not present today. Otherwise, he would have taken 10 minutes listing out everything that he had done.”

On DJ-free Ganeshotsav, the guardian minister said, “Some people questioned how such a decision could be taken when municipal elections are around the corner. I told them, those who dance never cast their votes.”

On transfers, he said, “Don’t worry about how many years doctors stay at GMCH. What matters is that during their tenure, they must work well. Dr. Sukre, I always keep one thing in mind, what needs to be done for GMCH. I don’t bother about transfers. MLC Sanjay Kenekar is sitting beside me. Neither will he issue a letter for transfers, nor will we.”

MLC Sanjay Kenekar

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family) campaign with the aim of considering even the poorest of the poor. His approach has been to change mindsets through people’s participation. Shaped by the same values, the guardian minister has now taken the decision to provide MRI and CT Scan tests at affordable rates.”

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal absent

Board of Visitors (BoV) president MLA Pradeep Jaiswal was absent from the programme. His absence and the reason behind it became a subject of discussion on the occasion.