Political battle intensifies among political parties

Shiv Sena's Shirsat, Maratha leader Jarange attacks Bhujabal; Danve targets CM Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political temperatures soared in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday as Shiv Sena leader MLA Sanjay Shirsat, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange, and opposition leader in the legislative council Ambadas Danve engaged in a series of verbal attacks on each other.

MLA Shirsat, a spokesperson for the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, launched a scathing attack on the Uddhav Thackeray group, accusing them of being ‘worthless’ and of betraying Hindutva principles. He also took a jibe at Danve for criticizing the Chief Minister's visit to Telangana, saying that he should have focused on addressing the problems of the state instead.

Manoj Jarange, a leader of the Maratha Samaj reservation movement, warned civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal that he would not be able to escape the consequences of his actions. He also accused Bhujbal of using his position to advance the interests of his family.

Ambadas Danve, the leader of the opposition, echoed Jarange's criticism of Bhujbal, calling him a ‘casteist politician’ who is undermining the stability of the government. He also accused CM Shinde of making decisions unilaterally and of neglecting the advice of his cabinet colleagues.