Political dispute leads to caste-based abuse against female office bearer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An AIMIM party female office bearer was targeted with caste-based abuse and derogatory remarks on social media during the recent legislative assembly elections. Independent candidates Shakila Pathan and Tasleem Mamdani have been charged under the IT Act and Atrocities Act at Cidco police station.

The 33-year-old office bearer, who was campaigning for Imtiaz Jaleel, reported that Shakila and Tasleem, both independent candidates, directed casteist slurs towards her during the 2024 elections. They continued with offensive comments on social media and threatened her with physical harm. The case has been registered at the City Chowk police station, and ACP Sampat Shinde is overseeing the investigation.