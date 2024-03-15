Political earthquake in the state on Monday - MLA Shirsat

Foresees political tremor ahead of Lok Sabha seat decision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA Sanjay Shirsat stirred anticipation of a significant political upheaval in Maharashtra as he asserted the party's claim over the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. With four potential candidates vying for nomination, including Vinod Patil, Shirsat indicated chief minister Eknath Shinde would unveil Sena's selections once seat allocations are finalized within the grand alliance coalition. Shirsat emphasized the district's allegiance to Sena, affirming confidence in securing the Aurangabad seat amidst mounting anticipation.

Addressing media queries on Friday, Shirsat underlined the impending announcement of candidates by the chief minister, signaling unity within the party to rally behind the chosen nominee. Amidst speculations about Sena's engagements, Shirsat addressed derogatory statements by MP Sanjay Raut calling him a puppet of Rahul Gandhi.

Shirsat anticipated a significant political tremor in the state on Monday, suggesting repercussions across multiple constituencies. He dismissed potential threats posed by other contenders, including the MIM, expressing confidence in Sena's confidence in voters.

Shirsat also revealed the nomination of Chandkrant Khaire as the sole contender from Shiv Sena (Thackeray) for the Aurangabad seat, attributing the haste in the campaign's commencement to this strategic decision.