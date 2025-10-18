Political heavyweights eye Adgaon ZP group seat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Adgaon (Bu.) Zilla Parishad group seat, now declared open category, has attracted the attention of several political heavyweights, unsettling local aspirants.

In the last election, the seat was reserved for the OBC category, and Shiv Sena had won. Earlier considered a BJP stronghold, the seat shifted to Sena with support from Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) under the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. This time, BJP leaders are treading cautiously, instructing local units to carefully decide on candidates. Meanwhile, many aspirants are preparing to contest. Parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi Congress, Shinde Sena, Uddhav Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Ajit Pawar’s group have intensified internal meetings and strategy planning.