Political interference may affect varsity administration in coming days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The changing decision about appointment in just three days because of political interferences may affect the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in the coming days.

It may be noted that the appointment of the Pro-vice chancellor and four faculties deans is a co-terminus with VC. When the tenure of VC Dr Pramod Yeole ended on December 31.

Dr Shyam Shirsath stepped down as Pro-VC on the same day. The four deans of different faculties- Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Chetna Sonkamble and Dr Prashant Amrutkar (dean of Humanities).

As per the norms, the five posts cannot be left vacant by appointing incharge officers. However, it did not happen. The five posts remained vacant for a month. Dr Vijay Fulari took charge of Bamu as the 17th full-time VC on January 24 after his appointment by Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais.

The administration appointed Dr Walmik Sarwade, the professor from the Management Science Department and former dean as Pro-VC on the evening of January 29 along with four deans’s appointments. Their names are Dr Veena Humbe (dean, Commerce and Management Science faculty), Dr Vaishali Khaparde (dean, Interdisciplinary faculty), Dr Mahendra Shirsath (dean, Science Faculty) and Dr Sanjay Salunke (dean, Humanities and Social Sciences).

However, Dr Walmik Sarwade was relieved of the charge when he was inaugurating an event on February 1 as Pro-VC. The withdrawal of the appointment decision in just three days is giving a wrong message about the administration in higher education stakeholders and society.

According to stakeholders of the university, the administration took the decision because of political interferences.

They said that if the decisions are withdrawn in a similar manner, the administration, quality and ranking of public university may be affected in the coming days. “This will give rise to groups backed by different political parties and the administration may not be able to take any development decision,” they added while adding that all Bamu staffers were instructed not to talk with media. When contacted, no officer from the administration is ready to comment on it.