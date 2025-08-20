Political interference stalls birth-death certificate cases

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Political interference in the issuance of birth and death certificates has brought work to a standstill at the sub-divisional officer’s (SDO) office, leaving nearly 2,300 applications pending for the last eight months. Citizens are caught in endless rounds between offices, questioning who is accountable for this administrative deadlock.

The GMCH (Government Medical College and Hospital) directs applicants to the SDO office for both delayed and regular certificates. But the SDO office claims it has no authority to issue routine certificates and sends them back to GMCH. This blame game has left citizens stranded without resolution. Every day, dozens of births and deaths are recorded at GMCH and private hospitals across Marathwada. As per rules, certificates within one year are issued by GMCH, while cases beyond a year are handled by the SDO. However, even parents of infants born just six to seven months ago are being redirected to the SDO office. Until March 2025, four or five documents were enough to secure a certificate. After a new government order, applicants must now provide 18 documents, further slowing the process. “Decisions regarding issuance of certificates will strictly follow government orders,” said SDO Vyankat Rathod.

Photo caption: Piles of pending birth and death certificate applications at the sub-divisional office.