Political leader beats woman demanding sexual favours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A political leader severely beat a woman in his car demanding sexual favours from her. He also threatened to kill her. The incident occurred near Barapulla Gate near Laxmi Colony on April 22 evening. A case has been registered against the accused leader Jaikishan Kamble (Sangharshnagar, Mukundwadi).

Police said, Jaikishan Kamble on April 22 evening called a woman to meet him. She went to meet him with her cousin sister. He asked her to sit in the car. He then demanded that she should establish physical relations with him. If she will not come will him, he will kill her. He then took her to a shopping centre. When she returned from the centre, he severely beat her, the victim mentioned in her complaint.

A case has been registered with the Cantonment police station while the police are further investigating the case.

Earlier, rape case registered against Kamble

Accused Kamble is connected to a national political party. Earlier, a rape case has been registered against him with Mukundwadi police station. He was arrested and later released on bail. After the case was registered against Kamble, the concerned party released a letter terminating him.