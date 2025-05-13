Political leader blackmailed for extortion to drop molestation case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police apprehended the prime accused who blackmailed and molested NCP leader and Banjara Brigade president Ravikant Rathod on Tuesday.

A shocking case of extortion has come to light, where a gang of five individuals, including a woman, blackmailed NCP leader and Banjara Brigade president Ravikant Rathod, demanding money in exchange for withdrawing a molestation case. Ravikant filed a complaint, presenting evidence of the extortion attempts. Following this, the main accused, Mukesh Rathod (Sudhakarnagar), was apprehended by Satara police while accepting extortion money. However, four female accomplices managed to escape. The case began on April 11 when a woman filed a molestation complaint against Ravikant, leading to a formal case being registered. Shortly after, the gang started demanding 20 lakh rupees to withdraw the case. On May 1, Mukesh, through his contacts, arranged a meeting with Ravikant at AS Club, where he demanded 10 lakh rupees and threatened to defame him on social media if the money was not paid. He was accompanied by five women who continued the extortion attempts.

Complaint Verification:

Tired of the ongoing threats, Ravikant filed a complaint with Police Inspector Sangram Tathe on May 11. Upon investigation, the police confirmed the extortion activities led by Mukesh.

Trap Set with Fake Currency:

On May 12, Mukesh resumed his extortion demand. After negotiations, the parties agreed to exchange Rs 2.5 lakh at a hotel in Waluj. The police set up a trap using counterfeit currency in the bag. When Mukesh took the money, he was apprehended by the police team, led by Police Sub-Inspector Nandkumar Bhandare and other officers. Mukesh, along with his accomplices Amrita Chavan, Asha Vinay Rathod, Savita Rathod, Manisha Manoj Rathod, and Kiran Rupsing Chavan, has been charged. However, the other suspects managed to flee.