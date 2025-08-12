Political parties gear up to excel in LSG elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The campaign frenzy for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections is likely to begin after Diwali. The final structure of Gats and Gans will be decided after August 18. As a result, all political parties in the district have tightened their belts and set their agendas to capture control of the above local self-governing (LSG) bodies.

A direct contest between the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected in this election. The term of the zilla parishad ended in 2022, and after three years, the rural politics is set to rise again. The BJP is determined to have its own candidate as president and has been working towards that goal, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi has already begun stirring up public sentiment against the ruling side.

Party Strength in Zilla Parishad (2017–2022)

BJP: 24

Shiv Sena: 18

Congress: 16

NCP: 2

Independents: 2

Our Flag Will Fly Over the Zilla Parishad

BJP district president (rural) Sanjay Khambayate said, “In the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, our flag will be the one that flies. The BJP is reaching rural beneficiaries through various schemes. In the coming days, booth-level work will accelerate. State President Ravindra Chavan is reviewing the progress every other day. Within two days, after the rural executive body is announced, planning will begin to scrutinise every ZP group and ward in the 12 divisions.”