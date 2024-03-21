Political posters defy model code of conduct in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the Lok Sabha election's model code of conduct now in effect, the city has witnessed the removal of hoardings and posters from various public spaces. However, a concerning trend has emerged at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where political entities seem to be exploiting the guise of patient care to circumvent the regulations.

Many social organizations, NGOs, and even political parties claim to assist underprivileged patients at GMCH by providing food, medication, and blood donation services. These entities have plastered posters across the hospital walls and premises, often featuring prominent political figures. While some posters were removed following the implementation of the code of conduct, posters with political leaders images are still visible in various locations, including the casualty department.

Controversy erupts over removal of posters

The issue of poster removal at GMCH has already sparked controversy in recent days. Many political activists took objection while removing the posters leaving the administration struggling to maintain the code of conduct.