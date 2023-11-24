Political pressure in public works department's Rs 125 crore tender

Process delayed due to green building experience certificate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tender called for the construction of a new collectorate building (administrative complex) at a cost of Rs 125 crores in 13 acres of land at Labor Colony, Vishwasnagar, has been sent to the superintendent and chief engineer by executive engineer Ashok Yerekar for finalization after being held for one and a half months.

According to sources, the contractor for whom the tender was put up, was on the move for a month and a half to get the green building experience certificate. After its success, the executive engineer finalized the tender and forwarded it.

Political interference has started in the tender of the building and since all this upheaval is happening at the administrative level, this matter may go to the threshold of the court.

Keeping the objective of environmental friendliness (green building, eco friendly), the terms and conditions were drawn up before the deadline for public tenders for the new administrative complex. Had it not been for those conditions, at least 10 to 12 contractors would have competed, said the sources.

GRIHA certification is a must

Green rating for integrated habitat assessment (GRIHA) is required for green buildings in the state. A green building has to be constructed as per the criteria of the organization.