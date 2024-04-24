Political rivalry heats up over alleged links to liquor industry

Prompt threat of mass movement against guardian minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The political landscape of Aurangabad is ablaze with allegations against guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, as accusations of owning numerous liquor shops in the district surface. MIM candidate and MP Imtiaz Jaleel, has threatened to spearhead a civil movement against Bhumre if concrete evidence with supporting documents is unveiled.

Jaleel's statements come in the wake of revelations from the state excise department, indicating that several liquor shops are registered under the names of Sena-BJP leaders, further intensifying the controversy. Expressing concern over elected representatives allegedly fostering alcohol addiction among citizens, Jaleel said that there is an urgent need for collective action to combat the proliferation of liquor outlets.

Meanwhile, the political rivalry in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency escalates, with Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Bhumre and opposition leader Ambadas Danve embroiled in a bitter feud. Danve has levied accusations against Bhumre, alleging discrepancies in his declared sources of income, which purportedly shifted from agriculture to the liquor industry. Danve said that the scrutiny regarding the number of shops under Bhumre's ownership will be done during a public meeting of the Mahavikas Aghadi.

Bhumre maintains innocence

In response, Bhumre maintains his innocence, stating that the legality of his income sources as declared in the affidavit is agriculture. The opposition leaders are trying to defame my name by spreading false information stating my involvement in the liquor industry.