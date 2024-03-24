Political rivals unite for traditional Holi celebration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a display of camaraderie, leaders from various political parties in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar joined forces to celebrate Holi at Sansthan Ganpati Temple in Rajabazar on Sunday night. This annual event, held amidst the campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saw leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde Group), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray Group) put aside their differences for the traditional festivities.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, housing minister Atul Save, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, and former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele participating in the festivities. These leaders, along with Rajendra Janjal, Krishna Dongaonkar, Anil Makariye, and Prafulla Malani, performed puja rituals together and lit the ceremonial Aarti lamps for the sacred Holi. The celebratory atmosphere continued as they enthusiastically participated in the traditional throwing of colors.

Even before the Holi puja, a sense of camaraderie prevailed. Leaders like Khaire, Karad, and Save gathered at the Sansthan Ganpati temple to perform aarti. The seriousness of the upcoming elections was momentarily forgotten as a lighthearted moment of whistling from the crowd brought laughter among the leaders.